Man, 22, charged in killings of 'American Idol' music supervisor and her husband in Los Angeles

Raymond Boodarian, an Encino resident, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, police said. Investigators believe he was burglarizing the residence July 10 while the couple was away and shot them when they suddenly returned.

Boodarian faces charges including murder and first-degree burglary, Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams told reporters. Arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 20.

Boodarian could not be reached for comment. Messages were sent to the public defender’s office inquiring if one of its attorneys was representing him.

Kaye was with “American Idol,” the hit singing competition TV series, for more than 15 years and was working on the upcoming season at the time of her death.