Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree in Va. neighborhood

Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree — on Bruin Drive — to stay inside Monday and the general public to stay away from the area. Officials hope that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” will allow them to leave.

"Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs," animal services officials said on Facebook. "This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it's important to stay away from the area. That includes driving past the site."