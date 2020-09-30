Malta U-turn: Prince George can keep his shark tooth fossil

Culture Minister Jose Herrera reversed himself after facing a backlash for announcing his intention to reclaim the shark tooth fossil that had been a gift to 7-year-old prince from British naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough. A spokesman for the minister told Times of Malta on Tuesday that “it is not (our) intention to pursue this matter any further.”

Asked about the flap, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said “we should avoid creating unnecessary controversies.”