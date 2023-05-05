Mali's junta releases timeline for constitutional referendum

The referendum, in which voters can choose to either accept or reject a draft already contested by political opponents, was due to have taken place in March, but was postponed.

The announcement of the new date was made on national television by the government spokesman, Minister Abdoulaye Maiga. The draft constitution released by the junta in March of this year would considerably strengthen the power of the president. The head of state, rather than the government “determines the policy of the nation,” appoints the prime minister and ministers, and has the right to terminate their functions, according to the proposal.