Mali's junta bans the media from reporting on political activities in the country

Mali’s ruling junta has banned the media from reporting on the activities of political parties and associations in the country
Nation & World
20 minutes ago
X

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta on Thursday banned the media from reporting on the activities of political parties and associations, according to a copy of the notice distributed on social media.

The order applied to all forms of the media, including television, radio, newspapers and journals. It followed a decision on Wednesday that banned all political party activities until further notice.

The order was issued by the high authority for communication. The umbrella organization that represents journalists in Mali said it rejected the demand and called on the media to continue to report on politics in the country. It called on the media to “stand tall, remain unified and to mobilize to defend the right of citizens to have access to information."

In Other News
1
Legendary athlete, actor and millionaire: O.J. Simpson's murder trial...
2
US airlines ask the Biden administration not to approve additional...
3
Biden says US support for Philippines, Japan defense 'ironclad' amid...
4
Thirteen men plead not guilty for role in Brooklyn synagogue tunnel...
5
House Speaker Mike Johnson negotiating with White House to advance...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top