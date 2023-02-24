Malik Beasley scores 25 points, Lakers beat Warriors 124-111

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 22 points and Ty Jerome added 20. The defending NBA champions have dropped four of their last five and are 29-30.

Golden State got to 59-58 early in the third quarter on a jumper by Thompson before the Lakers went on a 21-7 run.

The Warriors countered by getting within eight before the Lakers broke it open again with a 26-6 spurt.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Jordan Poole had 16 points. ... Kevon Looney had 15 rebounds along with 10 points. He is the first Golden State player to have four straight games with at least 13 rebounds since Andrew Bogut in 2014.

Lakers: Rui Hachimura had 14 points and Dennis Schroder 13. ... D’Angelo Russell sprained his right ankle in the first quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Houston on Friday night.

Lakers: At Dallas on Sunday.

