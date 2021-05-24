Malian soldiers take president, PM to military headquarters

There was no immediate confirmation as to why a meeting was abruptly called at the military headquarters in Kati, but it came just hours after the new Cabinet positions were announced, said to several witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of recrimination by the military.

The new Cabinet announced Monday afternoon did not include Interior Security Minister Modibo Kone or Defense Minister Sadio Camara. No reason was given for their exclusion, but the move suggested division within the transitional government that is responsible for organizing new elections by next February.