Mali: 2 hostages freed by extremists on plane to capital

There was no immediate information on whether a ransom was paid. Extremist groups in the Sahel have long funded their organizations through kidnappings.

It also was not immediately known whether any other Western hostages were among the group. The al-Qaida-linked group known as JNIM and its associates were believed to be holding at least seven others foreigners in addition to Petronin.

They include Italians Pierluigi Maccalli and Nicola Ciacco, Australian doctor Ken Elliott, Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narváez Argoti, South African national Christo Bothma, Swiss national Beatrice Stockly and Romanian citizen Julian Ghergut.

Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.