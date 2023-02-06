Mali orders UN human rights official to leave the country

Andali's expulsion announced Sunday comes as Mali's government faces growing questions about its human rights record and its relationship with the Wagner mercenaries.

Last week independent human rights experts working with the U.N. called for an investigation of possible abuses, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed by Mali's government forces and Wagner mercenaries.

“We are particularly worried by credible reports that over the course of several days in late March 2022, Malian armed forces accompanied by military personnel believed to belong to the Wagner Group, executed several hundred people, who had been rounded up in Moura, a village in central Mali,” the experts said in a statement.

Mali has been battling an Islamic insurgency since 2012 and has seen its international partners dwindle since a 2020 military coup. Last year France withdrew its forces after nine years of helping to fight Islamic extremists in its former colony amid rising tensions with the country's military leaders.