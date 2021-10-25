Mali expels envoy of West Africa's 15-nation regional bloc

The Economic Community of West African States, known as ECOWAS, is pressing Mali's transitional leader Col. Assimi Goita, who seized power in a coup in August 2020, to respect his pledge to hold presidential and legislative elections in February 2022. The group threatens sanctions against Mali if elections are not held by that date.

Goita's government on Monday declared the ECOWAS special representative, Hamidou Boly, “persona non grata” and ordered him to leave the country, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.