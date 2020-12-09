Malaysia's Top Glove reaps record profit, sees strong demand

Lee said Top Glove, which produces about a quarter of the global supply or 90 billion gloves a year, has earmarked 10 billion ringgit ($2.46 billion) to expand its capacity by 100 billion pieces over five years.

Lee also said the company expects to resolve a dispute with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which banned imports from two of its subsidiaries over forced labor concerns. The ban has hurt sales to the U.S., but the company said this was offset by rising demand in Europe and Asia.

Chairman Lim Wee Chai said Top Glove, which was forced to shutter 28 factories in a Malaysian suburb in stages last month after 5,147 workers tested positive for the coronavirus, has reopened seven of the facilities. It expects to resume full operations in two to three weeks, he said.

The area where the Top Glove factories and workers’ hostels are located was one of the top virus clusters in the country, but the numbers of cases have eased. Malaysia has reported a total of 76,265 cases, including 393 deaths.