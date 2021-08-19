Malaysia's longest-ruling party seems set to return to PM

Muhyiddin departed after less than 18 months in office amid mounting public anger over what was widely perceived as his government’s poor handling of the pandemic. Malaysia has one of the world’s highest infection rates and deaths per capita, despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.

The king’s role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister.

Local media said Ismail is believed to have obtained 114 votes, surpassing the 111 needed for a simple majority. It is similar to the support Muhyiddin has before 15 UMNO lawmakers withdrew support for him, causing his government to collapse.

Muhyiddin appointed Ismail as his deputy in July in a bid to ease tensions with UMNO, which was unhappy at playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin's smaller party. Since Muhyiddin resigned, his party has voiced support for Ismail.

The other contender in the race, Anwar Ibrahim, leads a three-party alliance that is the biggest opposition bloc with 88 votes. Even if all opposition parties support him, he would still fall short with only 105 votes.

Anwar was due to succeed then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad before their reformist alliance collapsed in February 2020, sparked by the withdrawal of Muhyiddin’s party. Muhyiddin then formed a new government with corruption-tainted UMNO and several other parties.

Some analysts said Ismail would be a poor choice as he is associated with the failings of Muhyiddin’s government.

“His cabinet appointees are likely to be familiar faces and it is more than likely that similar policies that failed to arrest the pandemic advances or spur economic growth will be continued with minor tweaks," Oh said.

Other analysts warned it may also set the stage for increased politicking in UMNO as Ismail, who is now a vice president, may later mount a challenge against the party president.