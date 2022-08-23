Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib's graft conviction

But Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat said the appeal hearings had ended because Najib's lawyers refused to make any new arguments to protest not being given more time to prepare. She then read out the court's verdict.

Najib appeared in shock. He was immediately surrounded by his family and supporters.

The verdict came after a series of attempts by Najib to prolong the case.

Earlier Tuesday, he sought to remove Maimun from the case, citing possible bias because her husband had made a negative Facebook posting about Najib's leadership shortly after his ouster in 2018 general elections. But the judges dismissed Najib's application.

Maimun, Malaysia's first female chief justice who was appointed in 2019, has come under attack on social media from Najib’s supporters. Police arrested a man over the weekend in connection with death threats made against Maimun. Hundreds of Najib's supporters gathered outside the court in a show of support.

The 1MDB scandal sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries and caused the downfall of Najib’s government in 2018 elections. Najib faces a total of 42 charges in five separate trials linked to 1MDB, and his wife is also on trial on corruption charges.

Still, Najib remains politically influential. His United Malays National Organization leads the current government after defections of lawmakers caused the collapse of the reformist government that won the 2018 polls.

Combined Shape Caption Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask, waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian Combined Shape Caption Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask, waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined Shape Caption Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian Combined Shape Caption Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined Shape Caption Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask, arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian Combined Shape Caption Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask, arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask shout slogan to show support while waiting outside at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian Combined Shape Caption Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask shout slogan to show support while waiting outside at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a shirt printed with picture of Najib outside at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian Combined Shape Caption Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a shirt printed with picture of Najib outside at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask and headband waiting outside at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian Combined Shape Caption Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask and headband waiting outside at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined Shape Caption Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask, waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian Combined Shape Caption Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask, waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian