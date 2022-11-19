Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

Mahathir lost his seat in northern Langkawi island in a shock defeat to Muhyiddin's bloc. Anwar, 75, won in northern Perak state.

“Malays who don’t like UMNO swung to PAS, as they could never accept Harapan, which they perceived as too liberal and accommodating to non-Malays,” said Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

The outcome will now see horse-trading as both Muhyiddin and Anwar scramble to form the government. They will need support from two blocs on Borneo island that jointly hold 28 seats. Ironically, UMNO has also now become kingmaker.

Anwar told a news conference that he has obtained support in writing from lawmakers to obtain a simple majority. He said this will have to be submitted to the country's king, who will have the final say.

“We have obtained the majority … majority means more than 111," he said.

Muhyiddin, meanwhile, said he had received a letter from the palace indicating his bloc may have been given preference to form a government over Anwar. He said he was confident he could form a stable government and is willing to work with anyone except Harapan.

UMNO leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement that his alliance accepted the results. He said the National Front is willing to set aside differences to ensure a stable government can be formed but gave no further details.

Polling for two federal seats has been postponed after the death of a candidate in one constituency and bad weather in another.

The economy and rising cost of living were chief concerns for voters, though many are apathetic due to political turmoil that has led to three prime ministers since 2018 polls.

Anger over government corruption had led to UMNO's shocking defeat in 2018 to Anwar's bloc that saw the first regime change since Malaysia's independence in 1957. The watershed polls had sparked hopes of reforms as once-powerful UMNO leaders were jailed or hauled to court for graft. But political guile and defections by Muhyiddin's party led to the government's collapse after 22 months.

UMNO bounced back as part of a new government with Muhyiddin's bloc, but infighting led to continuous turmoil.

This story corrects that Anwar’s party has won 82 parliamentary seats.

Associated Press video journalist Joeal Calupitan in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

