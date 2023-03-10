X
Dark Mode Toggle

Malaysia ex-PM Muhyiddin pleads innocent in corruption case

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been charged with corruption and money laundering, making him Malaysia’s second ex-leader to be indicted after leaving office

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged Friday with corruption and money laundering, making him Malaysia's second ex-leader to be indicted after leaving office.

Muhyiddin, 75, pleaded innocent to four charges of abusing his power to obtain bribes for his party and two charges of money laundering. He was arrested Thursday by the anti-graft agency but released on bail, slamming the charges against him as political persecution to crush his opposition alliance ahead of state elections.

The charges came after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took power in November, ordered a review of government projects approved by past administrations including Muhyiddin, who led Malaysia from March 2020 until August 2021.

Two senior members from Muhyiddin's Bersatu party were recently charged with graft. The anti-graft agency has also frozen Bersatu's party accounts.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
New atmospheric river storm pushes into California
2
Mississippi man gets 42 months in prison for cross burning
3
Letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
4
La Nina is gone. Here are the deadly storms during its run
5
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top