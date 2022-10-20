Malaysia election set for Nov. 19 amid fear of floods

UMNO led Malaysia through the National Front coalition since independence from Britain in 1957, but the coalition was brought down in 2018 elections by a multibillion-dollar financial scandal. The then-Prime Minister Najib Razak has since been imprisoned for 12 years for graft, and UMNO’s current president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also on trial for graft.

The reformist government led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad that took office in 2018 collapsed in less than two years due to defections, returning UMNO to power in a shaky alliance. Ismail, who was appointed by the king in August 2021, is the country's third prime minister since the 2018 polls.

Analysts say new coalitions may be likely after the Nov. 19 polls.

UMNO, had less than 40 of the 222 lawmakers in the just-disbanded Parliament, and may not get the simple majority needed to govern on its own.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Hope Alliance, which won the 2018 polls, is the main contender but votes are expected to be split with the emergence of a number of other parties. This included Mahathir's own Malay party and the two Malay parties that were part of Ismail's government.

