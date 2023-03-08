Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market

The company said that extended off-ramp would give women who are still receiving the drug time to finish their course of treatment, which involves weekly injections starting after 16 weeks of pregnancy.

But the FDA made clear it would continue its internal process to force the drug’s removal on its own terms, according to the company. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is expected to soon decide on the drug’s fate, in consultation with the agency's top scientist.

Covis made its proposal to the FDA following an October public meeting at which outside advisers overwhelmingly concluded that Makena hasn’t been shown to work and should have its approval revoked. Despite hours of presentations and debate, the panel was unconvinced by arguments from Covis that the drug could be useful for a subgroup of women.

Such hearings are extraordinarily rare and occur only after a drugmaker rejects initial FDA requests to pull its drug.

“While we stand by Makena’s favorable benefit-risk profile, including its efficacy in women at highest risk of preterm birth, we are seeking to voluntarily withdraw the product and work with the FDA to effectuate an orderly wind-down,” said Raghav Chari, Covis' chief information officer, in a statement.

The company added that it “remains ready to work cooperatively with the agency," to remove the drug, despite disagreement on the timeframe.

About 10% of U.S. births come too early, before 37 weeks, raising the risk of serious health problems and even death in infants. The problem occurs at higher rates among Black women.

The FDA granted Makena accelerated approval in 2011 based on a small study in women with a history of early deliveries. The expedited approval was conditioned on a larger follow-up study to confirm whether the drug resulted in healthier outcomes for babies.

In 2019, results from that 1,700-patient international study showed the drug neither reduced premature births — as originally thought — nor resulted in healthier outcomes for infants.

Despite those results, reproductive specialists — including American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists — have argued for keeping the decade-old drug available while more research is done.

A spokesperson for the group said Wednesday it will await the FDA's final decision on the drug.

