Makar, Avs rally past Bruins 4-3 for 17th straight home win

“With the way our team is built and realizing what contract situations and what the team is going to look like in the next few years, you never know,” Landeskog said. "We feel this is our chance and this is our year. We want to take advantage of it.”

Kurtis MacDermid and Samuel Girard also scored for Colorado. Kadri assisted on the final three goals to give him 39 this season, and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves.

“That's our biggest win of the year,” coach Jared Bednar said.

The Avalanche trailed 3-1 before Girard scored with 8:14 left in the third period. Bednar pulled Kuemper for an extra skater with just more than two minutes left and Kadri sent a nifty cross-ice pass to Landeskog, whose wrist shot beat Ullmark.

“That’s what the extra attacker is out there for. They’ve got an extra guy and they made a good play,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Let’s face it, good seam pass, under pressure. Considering the situation, a lot of guys would just wire that at the net.”

Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand scored just over a minute apart in the second to put Boston up 3-1, with Coyle's goal coming on a 5-on-3. Jake DeBrusk also scored, Charlie McAvoy had two assists and Ullmark stopped 35 shots.

“They’re a good team for a reason. They’re not just going to sit back and let us have that in the third,” Coyle said. “I think we expected a push. We wanted to keep playing the same way. They came hard and it’s unfortunate. Linus played such a great game and he deserved better from us in that third.”

The opener of Boston’s three-game trip started with a big hit and plenty of blood. Taylor Hall’s open-ice shoulder shot on MacKinnon caused MacKinnon’s own stick to snap back into his face. Blood gushed from his nose to the ice as MacKinnon lay face down.

MacKinnon, a five-time All-Star, was able to skate off on his own but didn’t return. Bednar said MacKinnon was treated at the arena and when he left to go home before the end of the game he was feeling better. He'll be evaluated Thursday.

Hall was originally given a five-minute major that was reduced to two minutes after a video review.

“I believe they probably made the right call with the two (minutes),” Bednar said. “But it's the type of hit, whether it's really solid or just a glancing blow, it's the kind of hit the league is trying to get rid of.”

RASK SITS

Tuukka Rask, who has allowed 14 goals in four games since rejoining the Bruins after July hip surgery, was the backup goaltender.

“Anybody coming back at any level, it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Cassidy said. “We’re not at the point yet where we’re going to blow everything up.”

NOTES: Colorado is 23-0-2 when scoring first. ... Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury) went through the morning skate but missed his second straight game. That left Urho Vaakanainen with McAvoy as Boston's top defensive pairing. ... Bruins F Nick Foligno (upper body) didn't make the trip, but F Anton Blidh returned after a two-game absence. ... Boston D Brandon Carlo, who grew up an hour away in Colorado Springs, stayed at his offseason Denver home Tuesday night. “My parents came up and my fiancee and baby are here,” Carlo said.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Arizona on Friday night.

Avalanche: Visit Chicago on Friday night for their second matchup against the Blackhawks in five days.

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, front, skates off the ice as members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate after a goal by Cale Makar in overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, center, fights to control the puck while driuving between Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, and center Alex Newhook in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk, left, shoots the puck for a goal past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front, runs Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall into the team box in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle, left, looks on as Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper, center, tries to collect the puck with the help of defenseman Cale Makar, right, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)