Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast

In New York, many vaccination appointements for Monday needed to be canceled as well.

All New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line. New York Waterway ferries also were suspended. Amtrak modified its train service, canceling some trains.

In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio, Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia also received snow.

Snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday. A White House official said Sunday night that the visit would be rescheduled for later in the week when the agency’s staff and diplomats could more safely commute to attend.

Snow falls on the North Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Workers remove snow during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

An Amish buggy traverses the backroads of Lancaster County, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, as the Northeast braces for a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions. (AP Photo/Jim Gerberich) Credit: Jim Gerberich Credit: Jim Gerberich

A man makes his way across an icy road Sunday, Jan. 31, 202,1 in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia. After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) Credit: Jacqueline Larma Credit: Jacqueline Larma

Cars are covered by snow during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

A car is covered by snow in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Winter storm may leave more than 1 foot of snow in Chicago area before it's over, flight cancellations stack up, roads remain hazardous. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon