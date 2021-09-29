Major flea infestation shuts 2 Oakland schools for cleaning

“The move comes after a major problem developed with fleas on campus,” the Oakland Unified School District said in announcing the two-day closure starting Thursday of Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are located next to each other.

Exterminators have been working for a couple of weeks to eliminate the fleas but the issue has persisted, and closing the schools will prevent fleas from spreading throughout the campuses, the district said in a statement.