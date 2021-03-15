Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca said on its website that there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27-country European Union and Britain. The drugmaker said there is no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of clots.

In fact, it said the incidence of clots is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar to that of other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have also said that the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized.

The AstraZeneca shot has become a key tool in European countries’ efforts to vaccinate their citizens against COVID-19. But Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines are also used on the continent, and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine has been authorized but not yet delivered.

In the U.S., which relies on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, AstraZeneca is expected to apply any day now for authorization.

Blood clots can travel through the body and cause heart attacks, strokes and deadly blockages in the lungs. AstraZeneca reported 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis, or a type of clot that often develops in the legs, and 22 instances of pulmonary embolisms, or clots in the lungs.

Denmark last week became the first country to temporarily halt use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days to investigate. It said one person developed clots and died 10 days after receiving at least one dose. The other countries include Ireland, Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Congo and Bulgaria.

Last week, Germany and France were among the nations that stuck by the shot, while Italy suspended only a specific batch of the vaccine. Britain is standing by AstraZeneca's vaccine for now.

Spahn, the German health minister, said of the decision to suspend the AstraZeneca shot: “The most important thing for confidence is transparency." He said both first and second doses of the vaccine would be affected by the suspension.

German authorities have encouraged anyone who feels increasingly ill more than four days after receiving the shot — for example, with persistent headaches or dot-shaped bruises — to seek medical attention.

Germany has received slightly over 3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Spahn said about 1.6 million doses of the shot have so far been administered in the country.

___

Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Frances D'Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 file photo a health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital in Lyon, central France. Nearly a dozen countries including Germany, France and Italy temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. (Olivier Chassignole, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Olivier Chassignole Credit: Olivier Chassignole

Jens Spahn, Federal Minister of Health, puts on his face mask after a press conference where he informed on the suspension of AstraZeneca's Corona vaccine at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 15, 2021. The German government says it is suspending use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine over fresh reports of dangerous blood clots in connection with the shot. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

A medical staff dispays AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site set up in the Marseille soccer Velodrome stadium, during a presentation to the media, in Marseille, Monday, March 15, 2021. The government plans to inoculate 10 million citizens by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and a total of 30 million, or two-thirds of the adults by summer. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

An employee prepares AstraZeneca's Corona vaccine for vaccination at the police vaccination center in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. German federal state Bavaria start with the vaccinating of all police employees. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Credit: Sven Hoppe Credit: Sven Hoppe

A box of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines waits in a fridge at a vaccination site set up in the Marseille soccer Velodrome stadium, during a presentation to the media, in Marseille, Monday, March 15, 2021. The government plans to inoculate 10 million citizens by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and a total of 30 million, or two-thirds of the adults by summer. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole