Main cooperative selling mink to shut down due to culling

The coronavirus evolves constantly as it replicates but, to date, none of the identified mutations have changed anything about COVID-19’s transmissibility or lethality.

On Thursday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control issued new guidance to curb the spread of the coronavirus between minks and humans, warning that the transmission of COVID-19 among animals could speed up the number of mutations in the virus before it potentially jumps back to people.

The ECDC said that when COVID-19 starts spreading on a mink farm, the large numbers of animal infections means “the virus can accumulate mutations more quickly in minks and spread back into the human population.” The agency said allowing it to spread within minks could have worrisome consequences.

Mink are buried in a mass grave as Danish health authorities, assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces dispose of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 9 2020. Danish mink will be buried in mass graves on military land as the country's incinerators and rendering plants struggle to keep up, the Danish environmental and health authorities announced. Denmark will cull about 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. (Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Morten Stricker Credit: Morten Stricker