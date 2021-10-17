Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13

Mahomes finished 32 of 47, and rushed for 31 yards along the way.

RIVERA HOT MIC

Washington coach Ron Rivera was caught on a hot microphone complaining to officials in the waning minutes of the game. Rivera could be heard making a mention of the offensive line and using an expletive to say he didn't care.

PENALTY TROUBLE

Washington's defense that forced three turnovers in the first half gifted Kansas City points because of bad penalties later on.

Pass rusher Montez Sweat was flagged offside with the Chiefs in the red zone to negate a third-down stop on the drive that ended with the Mahomes to Hill TD. Linebacker Khaleke Hudson took a holding penalty in the end zone to set up Williams' second score.

TAYLOR'S NUMBER RETIRED

Washington retired late safety Sean Taylor's No. 21 at halftime after the team was criticized by alumni and fans for not announcing the tribute until Thursday. Members of Taylor's family took part in a pregame ceremony naming a road leading to the stadium after him and surrounded a framed burgundy jersey on the field when his number was retired.

Team president Jason Wright issued a public apology for bungling the situation and not providing enough notice to those interested in attending the tribute to Taylor, a beloved figure in franchise history who was murdered in 2007 at his Florida home during a botched burglary attempt.

Fans, many in Taylor jerseys holding “21” towels, chanted his name as the festivities were coming to an end.

INJURIES

Chiefs: TE Jody Fortson was carted off in the third quarter with an Achilles tendon injury. ... LB Anthony Hitchens injured his right elbow on a hit in the second period that was flagged for unnecessary roughness. ... LG Joe Thuney played a second consecutive game with a broken right hand.

Washington: RB Antonio Gibson left after aggravating a shin injury that he has been playing with, but returned after a brief absence. ... WR Curtis Samuel (groin), WR Cam Sims (hamstring), RG Brandon Scherff (knee) and RT Sam Cosmi (ankle) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: visit the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

Washington: visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) mishandles the football during the snap in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Credit: Mark Tenally Credit: Mark Tenally

Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Family members of the late Sean Taylor gather on the field as the Washington Football Team retire his jersey during a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky