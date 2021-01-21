Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no injuries, damage

The temblor struck at 4:27 p.m. (1427 GMT or 9:27 a.m. EST), Cyprus' Geological Survey said, and was felt across the island. Its epicenter was in Cyprus’ southeastern corner at a depth of 55 kilometers (34 miles). The quake was also felt in neighboring Lebanon, Israel, Syria and Turkey.

Many people in Cyprus took to social media to say how strongly they felt the quake with furniture shifting and lamps swaying, especially in high-rise buildings.