Magic beat Wizards130-120 despite Westbrook's historic night

Washington has lost two straight to open the season.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando’s reserves outscored their Wizards counterparts 53-32. ... Coach Steve Clifford said pregame that James Ennis (hamstring strain) remained in Orlando to continue his rehab schedule.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said pregame that he wasn’t sure if Westbrook would play in the second half of back-to-backs but is hopeful Davis Bertans play between 18 to 20 minutes. Bertans had nine points in 20 minutes. ... Two-way rookie guard Cassius Winston (hamstring strain) was inactive but has returned to practice…

UP NEXT

The Magic and Wizards will complete their back-to-back in Washington on Sunday. It is the only meeting between the two Southeast division foes in the first half of the NBA schedule release.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) holds the ball as Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) and center Khem Birch (24) defend in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Washington. (Geoff Burke/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Geoff Burke Credit: Geoff Burke

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) defends in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Washington. (Geoff Burke/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Geoff Burke Credit: Geoff Burke

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) shoots as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) watches during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Washington. (Geoff Burke/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Geoff Burke Credit: Geoff Burke