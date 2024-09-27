Maggie Smith mourned by 'Downton Abbey' colleagues, Helen Mirren, Daniel Radcliffe and others

“It’s a very sad day for the whole culture of theater and cinema in England. … She was one of the greatest actresses of the past century, without a doubt.” — actor Helen Mirren, in an interview with The Associated Press.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.” — actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Smith in “Downton Abbey,” in a statement to the AP.

"Maggie Smith was a truly great actress and we were more than fortunate to be part of the last act in her stellar career. She was a joy to write for, subtle, many-layered, intelligent, funny and heart-breaking. Working with her has been the greatest privilege of my career, and I will never forget her." — Julian Fellowes, who created, wrote and produced “Downton Abbey,” in a statement to the AP.

"The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her. The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘Would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of 'Don’t be ridiculous!' I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the Harry Potter films. She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny. I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie." — actor Daniel Radcliffe, star of the “Harry Potter” franchise, in a statement to the AP.

"Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can't believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.' My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP." — actor Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in "Sister Act" with Smith, on Instagram.

“She’s given so much to the world. There’s never been anyone like Maggie. There’s never been anyone who followed the beat of her own drum as much as she has done, as a person and an actor.” — actor Saoirse Ronan, in an interview with the AP.

"My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith. As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we can join all those around the world in remembering with fondest admiration and affection her many great performances and her warmth and wit that shone through both on stage and off." — King Charles III, on Instagram.

"Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career. She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace." — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on X.

"I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another." — actor Rob Lowe, on X. ___

