Maggi gets 1st big league hit, RBI after 13 years in minors

The 34-year-old lined a 2-2 splitter from Hobie Harris into center field for an RBI single in the seventh inning, boosting the Pirates' lead to 13-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Maggi stayed in the game at third base.

Fans at Nationals Park chanted Maggi's name during and after the at-bat and again when he came off the field at the end of the half inning.