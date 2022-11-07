Madrid-Liverpool, PSG-Bayern in Champions League last-16

The lowest-ranked team, AC Milan, will be at home against Tottenham in the first leg in its return to the Champions League knockout rounds after a nine-year gap.

Manchester City was paired with Leipzig, and Chelsea was drawn to face Borussia Dortmund in Premier League vs. Bundesliga clashes.

Napoli, the top scoring team in the group stage, will play Eintracht Frankfurt, and Inter Milan is at home first against Porto.

Teams from the same country or who played each other in the group stage could not be paired together in the round of 16.

First-leg games are played from Feb. 14-22. Return games are from March 7-15.

The unusually long wait of more than three months between the group and knockout stages was caused by the World Cup in Qatar being played in November and December.

The congested season meant the six-round group stage started earlier than usual in September and was completed in just nine weeks.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: David Cliff Credit: David Cliff

Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn