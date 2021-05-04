Madrid election centers on virus response, rise of far right

Older adults were encouraged to cast their ballots during a 2-hour period mid-morning and the hour before polls close has been reserved for people quarantining because of COVID-19.

Díaz Ayuso has gained increasing popularity among voters who in recent elections were attracted to the populism of Vox, an upstart far-right party that could become kingmaker in Tuesday's election.

The Madrid region is Spain's main economic engine and the country's busiest transportation hub. It's home to 14% of Spain's 47 million people but has recorded nearly one-fifth of the country’s 3.5 million confirmed virus cases and of the national pandemic death toll of over 78,000.

The only incident reported by midday was a brief semi-naked protest by members of the women's rights activist group Femen who held signs reading "It's not patriotism, it's fascism” outside where Vox's main candidate voted.

Voting stations close at 8 p.m. with results expected a few hours later.

