Madison Booker scores 17 to help top-seeded Texas edge Tennessee 67-59 in Sweet 16

Texas forward Madison Booker (35) blocks the shot attempt of Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn (2) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 17 points and No. 1-seed Texas outlasted fifth-seeded Tennessee 67-59 in a tight battle Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Taylor Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns, who advanced to face TCU in the Elite Eight. The Horned Frogs beat Notre Dame earlier Saturday to advance to it first Elite Eight in school history.

Booker scored seven in the fourth, including four straight with the game tied at 54 with five minutes left. Tennessee pulled back within one on a jumper from Ruby Whitehorn, who led the Volunteers with 16 points. Zee Spearman added 13.

After pushing the lead back to four, Texas depended on what got it to the regional semifinal: defense.

The Longhorns forced four Tennessee turnovers over the final five minutes, and held the Volunteers to no makes on their final five shots. Booker knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to seal the win.

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) moves the ball down court past Tennessee guard Talaysia Cooper (55) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn (2) shoots against Texas guard Jordan Lee (7) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas forward Taylor Jones (44) ballets for a loose ball against Tennessee forward Jillian Hollingshead (53) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas forward Taylor Jones (44)pulls down a rebound against Tennessee guard Samara Spencer (7) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer calls out from the bench during the first half against Tennessee in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (32) chases down a loose ball during the first half against Tennessee in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn (2) reacts after making a basket at the buzzer to end the first half against Texas in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tennessee guard Jewel Spear (0) moves the ball around Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) is tended to by teammates after being fouled during the first half against Tennessee in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

