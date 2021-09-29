Maddon: Shohei Ohtani didn't say he wants to leave Angels

“This can’t continue to go on,” Maddon said last week. “We can’t annually be in this position. This organization is better than that. We deserve better than that.”

Ohtani said Sunday via interpreter Ippei Mizuhara that it was “very frustrating, very disappointing,” and that “I always look forward to being in the playoff race at the end.”

Still, Maddon thinks Ohtani isn't planning on jumping ship at the first opportunity.

“Don’t forget all the platitudes that he mentioned regarding everything else because I think that overrides just saying that he wants to win and somehow connect that to he wants to leave," Maddon said.

