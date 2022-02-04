Madagascar on high alert for Cyclone Batsirai's winds, rain

Batsirai (which means help in the Shona language) has already blown by the islands of Mauritius and Reunion, killing at least person in Mauritius and causing widespread power cuts. It has picked up speed and is expected to move from east to west across the center of Madagascar.

The new cyclone comes just weeks after Madagascar was badly affected by Cyclone Ana and other heavy rains which caused 55 deaths and made 131,000 people homeless. About 15,000 people have not yet been able to return to their homes, according to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management.

The east coast of Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island, is already experiencing cloudy, windy weather as the cyclone approaches.

In Antananarivo, the capital, many low-lying neighborhoods that were flooded in January are expecting renewed inundation from the new cyclone.

Caption Gale force winds hit the coast of the Indian Ocean Island of Mauritius Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022. Forecasts say Tropical Cyclone Batsirai is increasing in intensity and is expected to pass north of the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius on Wednesday evening and make landfall in central Madagascar on Saturday afternoon.The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System says Batsirai has been upgraded and classified as Category 4.(Beekash Roopun/L'express Maurice via AP) Credit: Beekash Roopun