Macy's slashes expectations for the year after a pullback by shoppers in the spring

Comparable sales — sales coming from digital channels and stores opened at least a year — fell 7.2% across all categories including licensed businesses like cosmetics.

“We have moved quickly to take the appropriate actions to meet current consumer demand and manage our expenses,” said CEO Jeff Gennette, in a written statement.

The revised guidance reflected clearance markdowns on spring seasonal merchandise in the second quarter and cuts in inventory to adjust to the consumer slowdown, Gennette said.

The company now expects earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.20 per share for the year, down from previous guidance of between $3.67 and $4.11 per share. The company anticipates sales to be in the range of $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion this year, down from the previous range of $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.69 per share on revenue of $23.73 billion.