Macy's Gennette to retire; Bloomingdale's Spring is new CEO

Gennette, 61, guided the retailer through the pandemic after taking the top job at Macy's in March 2017. He became chairman the following year. Gennette has worked at Macy's for 40 years, serving in roles including president, chief merchandising officer and vice president and division merchandise manager for men's collections. Gennette started in retail in 1983 as an executive trainee at Macy’s West in San Francisco.

Earlier this month Macy's reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations. The chain remained relatively positive about its profit this year.