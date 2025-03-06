Macy's fourth quarter is mixed and its 2025 outlook is tempered by tariffs and leery shoppers

Shares slipped just over 1% before the opening bell Thursday.

Macy's, which also runs Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, reported net income of $342 million, or $1.21 per share, for the three-month period ended Feb. 1. Adjusted per-share earnings per were $1.80, exceeding analyst expectations of $1.54 estimate, according to FactSet, and reversing a $128 million loss last year.

Sales fell 4.3% to $7.77 billion from $8.12 billion in the year-ago period.

Comparable sales at the overall company— established business from physical stores and online channels — rose 0.2%. At Macy's nameplate stores, comparable store sales dipped 1.9%.

Macy's has been on a campaign to modernize stores, and that appears to be working. At the first 50 stores that have been upgraded, comparable sales rose 1.2%.

Macy's other brands continue to excel, with comparable sales growth at Bloomingdale’s hitting 6.5%, while Bluemercury reported its 16th consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth, the latest at of 6.2%.

Macy's expects to earn $2.05 to $2.25 per share on net revenue of $21 billion to $21.4 billion in the current year. Analysts expect a profit of $2.29 per share on sales of $21.34 billion.