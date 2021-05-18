Macy's emerges from pandemic by swinging to surprise profit

Macy’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion, up from its previous projections of $19.75 billion to $20.75 billion.

Macy's has pushed much of its sales online and expects digital sales to reach $10 billion within the next three years, but noted that online sales are two to three times higher in markets where Macy’s stores exist.

During the pandemic, the company pared back inventory and closed some stores. It also launched curbside pickup last year and is expanding its off-price concept BackStage.