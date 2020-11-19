Macy posts 3Q loss but early holiday shopping season helps

But the quarterly results Macy's reported Thursday are better than most had expected because it was able to get its customers thinking about holiday shopping early.

Macy's had a loss of $91 million, or 29 cents per share in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compares with a profit of $2 million, or a penny per share in the year ago period. Sales fell to $3.99 billion in the quarter compared with $5.17 billion in the year ago period. Analysts were expecting a loss of 83 cents on sales of $3.91 billion.