Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

The government argued that requiring people to work two years more before qualifying for a pension was needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages; opponents proposed raising taxes on the wealthy or employers instead, and said the change threatened a hard-won social safety net.

Raising the retirement age was intended to be the showcase measure of Macron's second term. He was reelected a year ago, but opinion polls show the president's popularity has plunged to its lowest level in four years..

Macron was first elected in 2017 on a promise to make France's economy more competitive, including by making people work longer.

Since then, his government has made it easier to hire and fire workers, cut business taxes and made it more difficult for the unemployed to claim benefits.

