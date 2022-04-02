Macron's reelection push troubled by 'McKinsey Affair'

Most damningly, the report says McKinsey hasn’t paid corporate profit taxes in France since at least 2011, but instead used a system of “tax optimization” through its Delaware-based parent company.

McKinsey issued a statement saying it "respects French tax rules that apply to it" and defending its work in France, but didn't elaborate.

McKinsey notably advised the French government on its COVID vaccination campaign, which got off to a halting start but eventually became among the world’s most comprehensive. Outside consultants have also advised Macron’s government on housing reform, asylum policy and other measures.

The Senate report found that such firms earn smaller revenues in France than in Britain or Germany, and noted that spending on outside consultants was higher under conservative former President Nicolas Sarkozy than under Macron.

Budget Minister Olivier Dussopt said the state money spent on McKinsey was about 0.3% of what the government spent on public servants’ salaries last year, and that McKinsey earned only a tiny fraction of it. He accused campaign rivals of inflating the affair to boost their own ratings.

“We have nothing to hide,” said Amelie Montchalin, the government’s minister for public service.

The affair is hurting Macron nonetheless.

A former investment banker once accused of being “president of the rich,” Macron saw his ratings resurge when his government spent massively to protect workers and businesses early in the pandemic, vowing to do “whatever it takes” to cushion the blow. But his rivals say the McKinsey affair rekindles concerns that Macron and his government are beholden to private interests and out of touch with the concerns of ordinary voters.

Everywhere Macron goes now, he’s asked about it.

“The campaign should be about purchasing power, how to settle security problems, how to end the war (in Ukraine),” he told voters Thursday. “Don’t make it about a false issue.”

On a talk show last Sunday, he said defensively, “If there is proof of manipulation, let them take it to court.”

A woman who lost her father to COVID-19 filed a lawsuit Friday accusing McKinsey and other consulting companies of misusing public money when they were hired to advise the government on mask and vaccine supplies. Julie Grasset now runs a support group for people who lost loved ones in the pandemic.

“It’s a serious issue. We are talking about public health,” Grasset told The Associated Press.

The financial prosecutor's office did not comment. It could take weeks for prosecutors to decide whether to take up the case, one of several Grasset and others have filed involving the government's handling of the pandemic.

Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron, second from right, visits a fish shop during a campaign trip, in Fouras, western France, Thursday, March 31, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron, second from right, visits a fish shop during a campaign trip, in Fouras, western France, Thursday, March 31, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron shakes hand with a supporter during a campaign visit in Fouras, western France, Thursday, March 31, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron shakes hand with a supporter during a campaign visit in Fouras, western France, Thursday, March 31, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron, center, visits a bakery during a campaign trip in Fouras, western France, Thursday, March 31, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron, center, visits a bakery during a campaign trip in Fouras, western France, Thursday, March 31, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez