Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

“I am serene,” she said as she cast her ballot in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont. “I have confidence in the French.” She took selfies with fans, as Macron greeted crowds with handshakes and embraces in the English Channel coastal town of Le Touquet.

Both candidates are trying to court the 7.7 million votes of leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who was defeated in the first round on April 10.

For many who voted for left-wing candidates in the first round, the runoff presents an unpalatable choice between a nationalist in Le Pen, and a president who some feel has veered to the right during his first term. The outcome could depend on how left-wing voters make up their minds: between backing Macron or abstaining and leaving him to fend for himself against Le Pen.

Voting west of Paris in the suburb of Le Pecq, Stephanie David cast her ballot for Macron “without much joy.” She had voted for the Communist Party candidate in round one.

“It was the least worst choice,” said the transport logistics worker. Le Pen was anathema to her: “Even if she tries to soften her rhetoric, I can’t stomach it.”

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European Macron — yet the margin over his 53-year-old far-right rival varies broadly. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

Retiree Jean-Pierre Roux voted to keep out Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie in the 2002 runoff and again against his daughter in 2017. But Roux could not bring himself to vote Macron again this time. He put an empty envelope in the voting box. He said he regarded Macron as too arrogant to vote for again, citing a common complaint of the president that Le Pen echoed, too.

“I am not against his ideas but I cannot stand the person,” he said.

Le Pen has sought to appeal to working class voters struggling with surging prices amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine -- an approach that even Macron acknowledged has found resonance in the wider public. She said bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected as France’s first woman president, and she portrayed herself as the candidate for voters unable to make ends meet.

She says that Macron’s presidency has left the country deeply divided. She has repeatedly referenced the so-called yellow vest protest movement that rocked his government before the COVID-19 pandemic, with months of violent demonstrations against his economic policies that some thought hurt the poorest.

France’s presidential campaign has been especially challenging for voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities, notably because of Le Pen's proposed policies targeting Muslims.

Macron has also touted his environmental and climate accomplishments in a bid to draw in young voters popular with far left candidates. Citizens and especially millennials voted in droves for Melenchon. Many young voters are particularly engaged with climate issues.

Although Macron was associated with the slogan “Make The Planet Great Again,” in his first five-year term, he capitulated to angry yellow vest protesters by scrapping a tax hike on fuel prices. Macron has said his next prime minister would be placed in charge of environmental planning as France seeks to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Le Pen, once considered a climate-change skeptic, wants to scrap subsidies for renewable energies. She vowed to dismantle windfarms and invest in nuclear and hydro energy.

___

John Leicester in Le Pecq, Michel Spingler in Henin-Beaumont, and Alex Turnbull in Le Touquet, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the French election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Combined Shape Caption French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Combined Shape Caption French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Combined Shape Caption People queue to cast their ballot in Sevres, near Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France voted in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption People queue to cast their ballot in Sevres, near Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France voted in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron leave their house to head to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron leave their house to head to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Combined Shape Caption French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Combined Shape Caption A woman pushes a dog in a buggy as she arrives to cast her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption A woman pushes a dog in a buggy as she arrives to cast her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption Voters stand in voting booths at a polling station in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption Voters stand in voting booths at a polling station in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption Ballot papers are placed on a table as people prepare to cast their votes in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption Ballot papers are placed on a table as people prepare to cast their votes in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption A woman casts her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption A woman casts her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole