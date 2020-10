Macron visits flood-ravaged mountains above French Riviera

In the village of Saint-Martin-Vesubie, dogs barked frantically as their owners muzzled them to board evacuation helicopters for the city of Nice. One man sent his family to safety while he stayed behind to try to sort out an insurance claim, in hopes of some compensation for the damage to his home.

Residents gathered outside the town hall, hugging and trying to console each other. Someone set up a barbecue while people waited to be evacuated, grilling sausages for the group. Across the street, the town brasserie is now a field hospital and resting point for rescuers and medics working in the area. Outside one home, a van hung precariously on the edge of a cliff.

In Breil-sur-Roya, someone rescued a French tricolor flag from a bridge nearly wiped away by the floods, and hung it to dry on the remains of a tree felled by the storm. Mud caked everything — cars, dishes, floors and walls.

Four deaths have been reported in France, and eight in Italy since the storm pounded France’s Alpes-Maritimes region and Italy’s northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont. The Alpes-Maritimes regional administration said about 20 people were still missing Wednesday.

The French prime minister said more than 900 rescuers, 500 police officers and some troops were involved in the emergency operation in the mountainous region, which is home to 12,000 residents.

A small van is about to fall in a ravine after floods in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southwestern France, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2020.

A French tricolor flag recovered from the wreckage of a destroyed bridge over the Roya river is laid out to dry in Breil-sur-Roya, near the border with Italy, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Sebastien Pallanca and Bettina Breghi embrace each other as the rotor wash from an helicopter delivering supplies hits them in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southeastern France, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2020.

Residents go for food after floods in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southeastern France, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2020.

Residents take a rest after floods in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southeastern France, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2020.

A destroyed house still stands after floods in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southwestern France, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2020.

A damaged house is pictured after floods in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southeastern France, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2020.

Houses stand at the edge of a ravine after floods in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southeastern France, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2020.