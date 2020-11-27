Macron: Video images of police beating Black man 'shame us'

In his Facebook message, Macron said he believes police should treat the French in an “exemplary” fashion, and vice versa. That means, he said, that he would “never” accept either violence against police or violence by them.

“Those who ensure the law is applied must respect the law," he said.

Macron, apparently responding to criticism about his perceived heavy-handedness with the press, stressed that he ardently believes in freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

"The values of the (French) Republic are not negotiable,” he said.

The officers involved in the beating of Zecler were suspended during an internal police investigation.