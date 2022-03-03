Macron to seek 2nd term in France's April presidential vote

Henri Wallard, chairman of the IPSOS in France polling firm, said that Macron's candidacy is boosted by his being in office. Wallard noted the 21 million viewers who watched Macron’s address to the nation this week centered on the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

“That’s after he spoke nine times to the French during the COVID crisis. So he doesn’t play on the same team as the other candidates, because he is already in charge and dealing with a crisis,” Wallard told the AP.

Macron’s popularity in recent months has remained relatively stable, with an approval rating hovering around 40% depending on poll institutes — higher than his predecessors Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy had after nearly five years in office.

Macron said in his letter Thursday that the war in Ukraine would prevent him from campaigning “as I would have liked.”

“I’ll explain our project, our desire to continue to move our country forward with each of you.,” he said.