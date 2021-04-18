Macron says nations must 'define red lines' with Russia

The United States and NATO have described the buildup as the largest since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists. More than 14,000 people have died during the 7-year conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Germany and France helped negotiate a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Since taking office in 2017, Macron has worked for a constructive dialogue with Russia on a range of issues, and he continued to promote the need for dialogue in the “Face the Nation” interview.

“I'm sure that President (Vladimir) Putin can be ready to reopen dialogue,” the French leader said. “We need an open and frank dialogue with Russia” regarding a raft of topics from arms control to stabilizing world crises.