Macron 'sad and sorry' after Champions League final chaos

The French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement that 35,000 people without tickets or with “fake” tickets made their way to the Stade de France. They created disorder by blocking access to the stadium and preventing fans who had real tickets from getting into the stadium, the statement said.

European soccer's governing body, UEFA, has also started to gather evidence about issues outside the Stade de France that marred one of the world's biggest games in sports.

Grégoire expressed sympathy for 2,700 Liverpool fans, “fathers, mothers with their children disgusted they couldn’t attend a sports event they were waiting for. The President of the Republic and all the government were sad and sorry for these people.”

Grégoire said that interior and sports ministers will provide further details as they answer questions at a Senate’s commission on Wednesday afternoon.

