Macron: NATO troops in Romania are a "powerful deterrent"

In the long term, Macron said ”we need to be able to protect ourselves” and went on to say NATO's multinational battlegroup in Romania — which includes French, Belgian and American military personnel — will serve as a “powerful deterrent” on Europe’s eastern flank.

On Wednesday, Macron will meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the air base for official talks in preparation for a European Council meeting in Brussels, as well as a key NATO “Strategic Concept” summit in Madrid later this month.

French spokesperson Olivia Grégoire said Macron is expected to address the consequences of the war in Ukraine, from a surge of Ukrainian refugees to the spike in energy prices and the disruptions to global grain markets.

He will also discuss Ukraine’s and Moldova’s demands to join the EU ahead of a European summit next week, she said. France currently holds the presidency of the EU Council.

Macron will “underline the importance of the strength of the European project in these troubled moments,” she said.

After Romania, Macron will head to Chisinau, Moldova’s capital, where he will meet with President Maia Sandu.

——

Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Barbara Surk in Nice, France, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu , right, and French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna meet French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu , right, and French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna meet French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to speak with French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to speak with French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to speak with French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to speak with French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron,center, greets French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron,center, greets French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with French soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Romania where he is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with French soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Romania where he is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron greets French soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron greets French soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with French soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with French soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with French soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with French soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron greets U.S soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron greets U.S soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron greets U.S soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron greets U.S soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron greets U.S soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron greets U.S soldiers as he arrives at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to French soldiers at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near the city of Constanta, Romania, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO's bolstering of forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat