Macron confident as far-right rival closes in ahead of vote

“If Emmanuel Macron had enriched the country, excuse me but we wouldn’t be talking about purchasing power,” Le Pen said at her final rally Thursday evening in the town of Perpignan whose far-right mayor is her former companion Louis Aliot.

Macron cited his presidential duties, notably the war in Ukraine, to justify his absence during much of the campaign, which has been criticized by other candidates.

Turnout could be the deciding factor in the the election and could harm Le Pen's chances most because her voter base is composed of voters who tend to stay at home on election day.

In Perpignan, Le Pen sought to rally supporters including those mulling to cast their vote for novice far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, a former TV pundit whose bid for the presidency is based entirely on the migration issue. He stands in fourth place in the polls, behind far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon.

“I will give the country back to the French people,” Le Pen said. “It will be up to the French people to decide who is worthy of becoming French.”

She also appealed to supporters to cast their ballots.

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection, center, speaks during the show « 10 minutes pour convaincre » (10 minutes to convince), at French TV station TF1 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin

Caption Torn presidential poster of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for the reelection is on display in Paris, France, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori

Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen shakes hands to a fruits seller as she tours a food market in Narbonne, southern France, Friday, April 8, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) Credit: Joan Mateu Parra

Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen shakes hands to a seller as she tours a food market in Narbonne, southern France, Friday, April 8, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) Credit: Joan Mateu Parra

Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen tours a food market in Narbonne, southern France, Friday, April 8, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) Credit: Joan Mateu Parra

Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen enjoys a coffee as she tours a food market in Narbonne, southern France, Friday, April 8, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) Credit: Joan Mateu Parra

Caption French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour delivers a speech, during a campaign rally in Paris, Thursday, April 7, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori

Caption A woman walks past presidential campaign posters of French far-right presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, and far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, right, in Anglet, southwestern France, Wednesday, April 8, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme

Caption CAPTION CORRECTS THE SPELLING -Supporters of of far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon glue a campaign poster in Hendaye, southwestern France, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The two-round presidential election will take place on April 10 and 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme