French polls: Macron, far-right rival Le Pen to eye runoff

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PARIS (AP) — French voters streamed to polling stations Sunday for the first round of a tense contest for the presidency, with incumbent Emmanuel Macron's hopes of reelection clouded by a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen.

Macron, a centrist, is asking France's 48 million voters for a second five-year term. But he was up against 11 other candidates and widespread voter anger and apathy. Le Pen, in particular, has tapped into the foremost issue on many voters' minds: living costs that have soared amid the disruptions of war in Ukraine and the economic repercussions of western sanctions on Russia.

With its potential to reshape France’s post-war identity, especially if Le Pen wins, the election has wide international significance. A Macron victory would be seen as a defeat for European populists. It might also not be cheered in the Kremlin: Macron has strongly backed European Union sanctions on Russia, while Le Pen has worried publicly about their impact on French living standards.

Le Pen gave a little wink Sunday as she dropped the blue envelope containing her choice into a ballot box in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont. Afterward, she said “given the situation in the country and in the world,” Sunday's election outcome could determine "not only the next five years, but probably the next 50 years” in France.

In the 27-member EU, only France has a nuclear arsenal and a U.N. Security Council veto. As Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps up his military's assault on Ukraine, French power is helping to shape the European response. Macron is the only leading French presidential candidate who fully supports the NATO military alliance.

The top two vote-getters in Sunday's election advance to a decisive runoff on April 24 — unless one candidate gets more than half of the nationwide vote Sunday, which has never happened before in France.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, voted together in the seaside resort of Le Touquet, making their choices in voting booths covered by curtains of blue, white and red — the colors of the French flag.

France operates a low-tech voting system, unchanged for generations, with paper ballots cast in person and hand-counted.

Most polls closed at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), with an extra hour allowed in some larger cities. By mid-afternoon, just shy of two-thirds of the electorate had cast ballots, with some voters turning their civic duty into a family outing, bringing along children and dogs.

Among the big unknowns was whether hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon — one of half a dozen candidates on the left — would upset the expected scenario of a Macron against Le Pen runoff. Polls suggested Melenchon might fall short, coming in third place.

Macron for months looked like a shoo-in to become France’s first president in 20 years to win a second term. But National Rally leader Le Pen ate into his polling lead in the campaign’s closing stages, as the pain of rising gas, food and energy prices became a dominant election theme for many low-income households.

In 2017, Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest modern president. That win for the former banker — now 44 — was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics, coming in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the White House and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, both in 2016.

But pollsters suggest that just a few percentage points could separate the familiar foes of Macron and Le Pen on Sunday. If that scenario emerges from the first-round ballot, the runoff campaign is likely to be far more confrontational, bruising and volatile than during round one, which was largely overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

Macron has accused Le Pen of pushing an extremist manifesto of racist and ruinous policies. To beat Le Pen in a runoff, he will need to pick apart her years-long rebranding effort to make herself seem more pragmatic and less extreme, a makeover that has including showing off her love of cats.

Her softer image has won over some voters but made others even more suspicious.

Yves Maillot, a retired engineer, said he voted for Macron only to try to counterbalance Le Pen. He said he fears that her long-standing hostility to the EU could see her try to take France out of the bloc, even though she's dropped that from her manifesto.

“I don't think she's changed at all,” he said. “It's the same thing, but with cats."

Le Pen wants to ban Muslim headscarves in French streets and halal and kosher butchers, and drastically reduce immigration from outside Europe.

If Macron wins, however, it will be seen as a victory for the EU, which has shown rare unity of late in responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Observers say a Macron reelection would spell increased cooperation and investment in European security and defense — especially with a new pro-EU German government.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has afforded Macron the chance to demonstrate his influence on the international stage and burnish his pro-NATO credentials. Other presidential candidates hold differing views on France’s role within the military alliance. Melenchon is among those who want to abandon NATO altogether, saying it produces nothing but squabbles and instability.

Such a development would deal a huge blow to an alliance built to protect its members as the Cold War emerged 73 years ago.

___

Patrick Hermansen in Paris contributed

___

Follow all AP stories on France's presidential election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Caption A woman walks past presidential campaign posters during the first round of the French presidential election in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Caption A woman walks past presidential campaign posters during the first round of the French presidential election in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Caption Conservative candidate, Valerie Pecresse, waits before casting her ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Conservative candidate, Valerie Pecresse, waits before casting her ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption A nun of the Baumgarten abbey casts her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption A nun of the Baumgarten abbey casts her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Peter Mccabe Credit: Peter Mccabe Caption A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Peter Mccabe Credit: Peter Mccabe

Caption A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix Caption A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption People queue to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption People queue to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A person takes ballots before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption A person takes ballots before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wait before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wait before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption People queue to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption People queue to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A woman casts her ballot for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption A woman casts her ballot for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption People queue before voting during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption People queue before voting during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures as he strolls after voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Louis Witter) Credit: Louis Witter Credit: Louis Witter Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures as he strolls after voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Louis Witter) Credit: Louis Witter Credit: Louis Witter

Caption A woman touches the presidential campaign poster of French president Emmanuel Macron during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption A woman touches the presidential campaign poster of French president Emmanuel Macron during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A woman and her son cast a ballot during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption A woman and her son cast a ballot during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A woman picks her ballots in the first round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Caption A woman picks her ballots in the first round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Caption Women wait in line before voting for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Women wait in line before voting for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A person casts his ballot in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption A person casts his ballot in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon salutes as he arrives to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon salutes as he arrives to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Elderly women vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Caption Elderly women vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey walk to cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey walk to cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A man arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption A man arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole