Macron attacks Le Pen over her links to Russia as vote looms

Le Pen bristled at Macron’s suggestion that she is beholden to Russia. She described herself as “totally free.” She said her party is repaying the loan and called him “dishonest” for raising the issue.

Macron, a pro-European centrist, emerged ahead from the April 10 first round and is leading in opinion polls. But Le Pen, an anti-immigration nationalist who has gained ground this year by tapping anger over inflation, has significantly narrowed the gap in public support compared to 2017, when she lost with 34% of the vote to Macron's 66%.

Both candidates had prepared carefully for Wednesday's debate. But Le Pen made an inauspicious start: Having been picked to speak first, she started off before the debate’s opening jingle had finished playing. Inaudible because of the music, she had to stop and start again. She apologized.

Once the jousting began, Macron quickly put Le Pen on the defensive. He zeroed in on her voting record as a lawmaker and questioned her grasp of economic figures.

In 2017, a similar debate struck a decisive blow to her campaign.

Both candidates need to broaden support before Sunday's vote. Many French, especially on the left, say they still don't know whether they will even go to the polls.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives at a television recording studio for a debate with centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

