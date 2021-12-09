MacKenzie Scott to share donation details in 'year to come'

In an effort to reduce the attention she draws, Scott wrote on her Medium blog Wednesday that she wouldn’t reveal in the post how much she donated to charity since her last announcement in June. She had made all her prior donation announcements — including how much money she gave and who she gave it to -- on Medium.

“I want to let each of these incredible teams speak for themselves first if they choose to, with the hope that when they do, media focuses on their contributions instead of mine,” Scott, whose fortunes by Forbes is estimated at $59 billion, wrote.